Olympic hero Letsile Tebogo becomes face of Botswana’s 50 pula note





The Bank of Botswana has unveiled a new 50 pula banknote to celebrate its 50th anniversary and honour Olympic sprint champion Letsile Tebogo.





The commemorative note features Tebogo’s portrait alongside the Botswana men’s 4x400m relay team, who won silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics.





Tebogo, who claimed gold in the men’s 200m, becomes the first Botswana athlete to be featured on the country’s currency.





Presiden Duma Boko said the note recognizes both the Bank’s milestone and Tebogo’s remarkable achievements.





The new P50 note will circulate alongside existing currency, serving as a lasting tribute to Botswana’s sporting icon and financial heritage.