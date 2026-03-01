BREAKING: Oman’s foreign minister debunks Trump’s lies: Iran agreed to HUGE concessions, but Trump attacked anyway!





Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi went on Face the Nation and announced what he called a major breakthrough: Iran has agreed to zero stockpiling of enriched uranium that could be used for a bomb.





A key mediator in the latest U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, the minister described Iran’s concession as “completely new,” with an agreement to full verification by the UN nuclear watchdog and down-blending of existing stockpiles to the lowest level possible.





This should have been a massive step toward peace. Instead, within hours, Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iranian targets that led to the death of their leader.





The whole spectacle was never about uranium or about peace. It was always about acting out Bibi Netanyahu’s bloodthirsty fantasy of crushing Iran while throwing a bone to Trump’s dictator bribery buddies in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE.





The administration dangled a deal, let the ink dry on the announcement, then bombed away anyway. Trump and Netanyahu got the war they wanted, and the American people are getting the body count, not to mention skyrocketing oil prices and the risk of a wider regional catastrophe.





This is not diplomacy. This is a betrayal of the American ideals that Trump makes no pretense of even trying to represent. They had a path to de-escalation and chose destruction instead. Hundreds, maybe thousands, are already dead, including children, and three American soldiers.





No doubt many more will die because powerful men decided peace was less satisfying than bombs. Trump will find turning the war machine off isn’t quite so easy as turning it on.





Clearly, the U.S. was not negotiating a nuclear deal in good faith, which will forever stain America’s stature. They used it as a cover or a distraction while they prepared to attack. Like and share if you are as infuriated as I am.