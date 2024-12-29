On 29th October,1991 Second President of the Republic of Zambia declared the country as a Christian Nation

Declaring Zambia as a Christian Nation



On 29th October,1991 at the footsteps of State House, Second President of the Republic of Zambia declared the country as a Christian Nation.



This was his declaration;



“Dear God, as a nation, we now come to your throne of Grace and we humble ourselves and admit our guilt.”



“We repent from all our wicked ways of idolatry, witchcraft, the occult, immorality, injustice and corruption, and all other sins that have violated your righteous laws.”





“We turn away from all this and renounce it all in Jesus name. We ask for your forgiveness dear Father and cleansing through the blood of Jesus.”



“Therefore, we thank you that you will heal our land. We pray that you will send healing, restoration, revival, blessings, and prosperity to Zambia, in the name of Jesus, Amen.”





“On behalf of the nation, we have now entered into a covenant with the living God, and, therefore, I want to make the following declaration.”



“I declare today that I submit myself as President to the Lordship of Jesus Christ. I, likewise, submit the government and the entire nation of Zambia to the Lordship of Jesus Christ.”





“I, further, declare that Zambia is a Christian Nation to be govermed by the righteous principles of the Word of God. Righteousness and justice must pr il in all levels of authority, and then we shall see the righteousness of God”



“My fellow Zambians, let this message reach all civil servants in all government departments. The time for corruption and bribery is over. For too long, these wicked practices have been destroying and tearing down the nation.”





“Now, the hour has come for our building up. The hour has come for stability, for Proverbs 29:4 declares that one who is for bribes tears down the nation, but by justice, a King or a President gives the country stability.”



“The book of Romans 13:11 urges us to understand the present time as the hour has come for us to wake up from our slumber because our salvation is nearly over and the day is almost here.”





“So, let us put aside the deeds of darkness and put on the armour of light.”



“Fellow countrymen, fellow Zambians, a new dawn has come to Zambia. May God bless and help us all to live according to His righteous laws.”



In 1996, the Declaration was included in the preamble of the Constitution.



In 2016, the amended Constitution has strengthened the declaration and national values and principles were included in the Constitution as justiciable.





Further a special session address of Parliament was prescribed compelling the President of the Republic of Zambia to report to Parliament once a year, on the progress made by Government on the application of national values and principles.