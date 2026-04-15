ON THE CUSP OF CALLING IT QUITS: FAZ Vice-President Nearly Brings The House Down After Wanting Out



… Meeting With Elders Fell On The Proverbial “Deaf Ears”





… Mutale Ng’andu Is Said To Be Frustrated As Most Decisions Are Allegedly Made Without His Knowledge



FAZ vice-president Mutale Ng’andu last week Monday needed a last minute cooling down to call off a press briefing at which he was to announce his resignation.





Mutale is reportedly frustrated with events at FAZ and no longer interested to continue in his position.



Those close to the development report that Mutale had called a press briefing on Monday morning but abruptly cancelled.





The briefing was cancelled after the Veep was talked out of the decision and was advised it had the potential to jeopardize the management of Zambian football.





A few weeks ago, a meeting headed by two former FAZ presidents Teddy Mulonga and Michael Chiti and other football senior officials, Henschel Chitembeya , Violet Bwalya and Hon. Mwansa Mbulakulima, was called to iron out teething issues between the FAZ president Keith Mweemba and his deputy.





The elders advised the two to work together in the interest of Zambian football.



It has emerged that Mutale is being treated with suspicion that he wants to topple Mweemba from office, allegations he flatly denied in the meeting, but are strongly perpetrated by an attention seeking adult residing in a border town on the Copperbelt.





The said adult who was in the meeting that was also attended by FAZ National Women’s representative Col. Priscilla Katoba has been spreading a false narrative that Mutale is allegedly power hungry and only interested in being president.





At an ExCo meeting held a couple of months ago, a report was published highlighting what appeared to be cracks in the FAZ ExCo barely a year in office.





NOTE: Parties mentioned in this article have not been contacted for a comment but will be afforded the right to reply should they so wish.