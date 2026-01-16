ONE BAD MOVE FROM WAR? IRAN CLAIMS HYPERSONIC MISSILES AIMED AT ISRAEL





Fears of a dangerous new escalation erupted last night after claims from Iranian-linked intelligence sources suggested Tehran has hypersonic missiles “locked on” to eight Israeli military targets. According to the unverified reports, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is allegedly prepared to deploy next-generation missiles capable of striking key Israeli air bases and strategic installations.





While neither side has confirmed the claims, the mere suggestion has sent shockwaves through security circles. Hypersonic missiles travel at extreme speeds and can change direction mid-flight, making them notoriously difficult to detect or intercept with existing defence systems.





Military analysts warn that even rumours of such weapons entering the equation dramatically raise the stakes in an already volatile region. One miscalculation, one order given too quickly, could trigger consequences far beyond the Middle East.



For now, the world watches nervously hoping this is brinkmanship, not a countdown.