‘One big thing’ blocked deal from getting done, says Trump

Speaking to Fox News, Trump declines to outline the sticking points that prevented a deal from being reached.

“I think he wants to see it done,” Trump says of Putin. He refuses to detail the “one big thing” they couldn’t agree on.

Trump also praises Putin for agreeing that if he was president at the time Russia invaded Ukraine war “would have never happened”.

“This war should have never have happened. You know a lot of wars should have never had happened. Stupid things go down and wrong people are talking,” said Trump.

He goes on to blame former President Joe Biden for not preventing Russia’s invasion.