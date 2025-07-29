One Zambia, One Region!- Sishuwa Sishuwa

One Zambia, One Region!



By Sishuwa Sishuwa



Ali Simwinga has left the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) after President Hichilema decided not to renew his contract as commissioner. He becomes the third commissioner to leave ECZ since the election of Hichilema who also did not renew the contracts of Esau Chulu and Emily Sikazwe. With Simwinga’s exit, the ECZ is now left with four commissioners, all from one region — Mwangala Zaloumis, Vincent Mukanda, Ndiyoi Mutiti, and McDonald Chipenzi.





To those who may find the irrefutable facts stated above uncomfortable, please note that I did not create them. I am merely stating them as they exist today: On assuming office in 2021, President Hichilema found five commissioners at the ECZ who were all appointed by his predecessor. These five were Ndiyoyi Mutiti, Vincent Mukanda, Ali Simwinga, Esau Chulu and Emily Sikazwe from Western, Northwestern, Northern, Eastern and Eastern provinces, respectively.





Since then, three commissioners have had their contracts not renewed by Hichilema. The latest occurred on 30 June 2025 when Ali Simwinga left the ECZ, following the earlier exits of Chulu and Sikazwe in 2022. So far, Hichilema has replaced departing commissioners with individuals from his region.





Before anyone catches feelings, please note that all I have done is to state facts as they exist now without any opinion from me. If I am crossing the river by feet, what is wrong with stating the fact that my feet are in water?