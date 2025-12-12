 Onlookers stunned after Trump makes ‘bizarrely monstrous’ comment about youngest son

Political observers were shocked late on Thursday night when Donald Trump made a comment about his son, Barron, that some deemed to be “weird.”

At an event, the president said of his wife Melania’s most recent project, “I just heard about that for the first time. The only thing I can tell you, I know one thing for sure, it’s going to be great for children. I don’t know what it is she’s doing. She loves children. She’s got a wonderful boy. And she’s very proud of her boy.”

Critics online were quick to note that it appeared Trump was distancing himself from Barron, his youngest child.

Liberal podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen said, “Uh, SHE’S got a wonderful boy?”

Will Cutlip accused Trump of “just babbling incoherently…”

Washington Post reporter Matt Viser quoted the president saying, “She’s got a wonderful boy. She’s very proud of her boy,” and added, “President Trump says of First Lady Melania Trump, with whom he shares a son, Barron.”

Republicans against Trump also quoted the president. “Donald Trump on Melania: ‘She loves children. She’s got a wonderful boy. And she’s very proud of her boy,'” to which Former Republican responded with a theory and accompanying photographic evidence:

Trump: I know it's going to be great for children. Because she loves children. She's got a wonderful boy and she's very proud of her boy but she loves children. pic.twitter.com/uzLOVJXKQP — Acyn (@Acyn) December 12, 2025

“Yup, she has a son with Tom McMillen: Barron Thomas Trump.”

Media strategist Todd Domke also chimed in with a question about Melania’s son, asking, “What’s his name?”

Dj Omega Mvp said the comment was “a pretty weird way for a dad to talk about his own son.”

“They’re all such bizarrely monstrous people,” they then added.

Former educator Nicole Hodges also chimed in, saying, “I think we all knew he wasn’t his.”