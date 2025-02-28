ONLY 4 ARTISTS WILL FEATURE YO MAPS IN 2025 AT 155,000 KWACHA EACH SAYS DJ KANDEKE



Scrumble for spots as top Zambian music export Yo Maps offers only four feature spots in 2025 at a controversial price





Today, February 25th, 2025 – Through a social media post, singer Yo Maps’ manager took to his Facebook to give an announcement that has caused a frenzy on Zambian social media. The ‘international manager’ said, his artist will only be accepting to feature on four songs at 5,500 USD (which is equivalent to 155,156.60 Zambian Kwacha at today’s exchange rate of 28.23 Kwacha/USD).





The artist’s record label Olios Records, shared a statement concerning the matter. It said the moved was made with the intention to ensure that the music released is of the highest quality and standard. The reduced amount of work will give the artist more time to work on each project to perfection.





The services of the singer have been rising this has been attributed to his growing influence over past years. Last year on February, 2024, the singer shared his rate card which was showing that an artist required 2,000 USD for audio and 1,000 USD for the video cummulating to 3,000 USD. Despite the increase not showing whether it includes audio and video, it shows a 45.45% increase from how much an artist needed to feature Yo Maps on a full project.





The singer through his manager, earlier this year, announced that it would cost event organisers 255,000 Zambian Kwacha to higher the singer’s services in 2024. The announcements have been generalized hence may apply to international business.





Many social users are divided on these announcements as they wondered if local artists and show promoters will be able to afford his services. Most Zambian artists barely make enough money as their source of income is mainly through shows. According to insider reports, event promoters rarely pay over 20,000 Zambia Kwacha for an event. Others feel the artist is charging what he is worth.





In a recent live video, the artist talked of how artists he gave free songs which became successful betrayed him and this move seems to be somewhat centered at reducing such instances. Despite this, the move will most likely disadvantage up and coming artist’s who genuinely need assistance.





A collaboration with the singer would expose the artist to his over 2.5 million social media followers. This influence combined with his infections vocals sets the artist to be propelled into fame which only their consistency after that will keep them afloat.





The fact remains that, the artist despite of how features may be beneficial when a song becomes an internet and commencial success – he’ll be only taking four and all eyes are on the artist who will make that investment.





Well for an artist who produces a song in one night and gets over 2 million YouTube views in a month (Yo Maps’ Dandy Krazy Tribute Song), it might be a worthy move. For now we wait and see, and we will be sure to let you know!



