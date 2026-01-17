Only Anthony Joshua can decide when to return to the boxing ring – Eddie Hearn

British boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn has said that former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua alone will decide when he is ready to return to the boxing ring.

Joshua was involved in a car accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on December 29, which claimed the lives of his close friends, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, and left the British boxer injured.

Born in Watford to Nigerian parents, Joshua was on holiday in Nigeria following his sixth-round knockout victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Hearn said Joshua must fully recover mentally, physically and emotionally before making any decisions about his boxing future.

“He will need his time physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually before he decides on his future. I do think he will want to return to boxing, but that will be his decision when the time is right,” Hearn said.

He added that the focus for now should be on Joshua’s wellbeing rather than his career plans.

“The only conversation is ‘are you OK?’ What happened to him is not normal and heartbreaking for all involved. When the time is right, I believe he will make his decision, and you will hear it from him. That is the only voice you should listen to in that respect,” Hearn said.