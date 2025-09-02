ONLY BALLY CAN UNSEAT HH IN 2026- Spuki Mulemwa

2/9/25
ONLY BALLY CAN UNSEAT HH IN 2026
President Hakainde Hichilema’s transformative development agenda rolled out accross the country speaks at a pitch that only Bally can UNSEAT him in 2026.
Zambians will indeed no doubt renew Bally’s mandate in 2026 as the infrastructure developmental projects’ visibility in all 156 constituencies and lives, which are being transformed is evidence of his commitment and political will to do the very best for the Zambian people who gave him the privilege to serve them as Republican President.
These facts on the ground speaks volumes about his focused leadership that indeed speaks to the aspirations of the people, particularly far flung rural areas like Western Province which is getting a fair share of the national cake.
More so, President Hichilema’s footprints are found in every part of Zambia from Shangombo, Kanchibiya, Kaputa, Gwembe and Lundazi, as the New Dawn Administration continues to reinforce development through CDF and many Social Protection Programs aimed at improving citizens’ lives.
It’s for these reasons, we can confidently say, only Bally can unseat HH in 2026 as his transformative development agenda is not a whisper, rumour or hearsay but factual for all to see.
Spuki Mulemwa
Western Province UPND Media Team.
Only Bally can unseat HH??
What a useless statement.
You are agreeing that the man wants to compete against himself!
The people of Zambia won’t allow Bally to compete against HH.
The opposition will be on the ballot whether he wants or not .
And on my Ballot on 13th August 2026
Will be
Hakainde’s Executive Misrule
Nellie Mutti ‘s Parliament
Mumba Malila’s Judiciary
The Axis of….
The Axis will fall on 13th August, 2026
He will shout CDF, Cash for work programs, Imita Ufole, 20% NAPSA
The writing is on the walk…My Ballot will speak volumes.