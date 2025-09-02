ONLY BALLY CAN UNSEAT HH IN 2026- Spuki Mulemwa

2/9/25



ONLY BALLY CAN UNSEAT HH IN 2026

President Hakainde Hichilema’s transformative development agenda rolled out accross the country speaks at a pitch that only Bally can UNSEAT him in 2026.





Zambians will indeed no doubt renew Bally’s mandate in 2026 as the infrastructure developmental projects’ visibility in all 156 constituencies and lives, which are being transformed is evidence of his commitment and political will to do the very best for the Zambian people who gave him the privilege to serve them as Republican President.





These facts on the ground speaks volumes about his focused leadership that indeed speaks to the aspirations of the people, particularly far flung rural areas like Western Province which is getting a fair share of the national cake.





More so, President Hichilema’s footprints are found in every part of Zambia from Shangombo, Kanchibiya, Kaputa, Gwembe and Lundazi, as the New Dawn Administration continues to reinforce development through CDF and many Social Protection Programs aimed at improving citizens’ lives.





It’s for these reasons, we can confidently say, only Bally can unseat HH in 2026 as his transformative development agenda is not a whisper, rumour or hearsay but factual for all to see.





Spuki Mulemwa

Western Province UPND Media Team.