ONLY CONVENTION CAN RESOLVE PF WRANGLES – MUNDUBILE



BRIAN Mundubile has said only a properly constituted elective convention from which a universally accepted Patriotic Front (PF) president would be elected accepted would be able to resolve the persistent wrangles and squabbles that have engulfed the former ruling party.’





Mr. Mundubile, the PF presidential candidate says the ongoing confusion in the former ruling party would not be resolved through selective or contested processes but through a convention that would allow the wider membership to decide the leadership.





“A PF president who is accepted by all can only emerge when the party goes for a convention. The conclave mooted by the PF council of elders was a noble proposal that came from eminent persons who merely wanted us to narrow down the numbers to make it easier to select a leader at the convention,” Mr Mundubile said.





He explained that the proposal to hold a conclave aimed at narrowing down the number of presidential candidates to two was, in principle, a good and noble initiative which he said he had initially supported.





However, Mr. Mundubile, who has since been asked to exculpate himself for allegedly creating parallel structures within the PF said he later withdrew after realising that there were underhand manoeuvres intended to sideline him from the PF presidential race.





“When I realised that the environment was not conducive and that there were machinations behind my back to try and remove me from the race, I decided to pull out and wait for the convention,” he said.



Mr. Mundubile said that his decision to pull out of the conclave did not mean that he had withdrawn from the PF presidential race.





“That must be put straight. I have not pulled out of the presidential race. I merely pulled out of the conclave. The differences and wrangles in our party would only be resolved through a well-organised and constituted elective convention. It is the convention that is going to give us a president that will be accepted by all and resolve our persistent wrangles,” he said.





Mr Mundubile was reacting to an exculpatory letter dated January 10, 2026, signed by PF acting deputy secretary general (administration) Celestin Mukandila, charging him with gross indiscipline and alleged violations of the party constitution. Mr. Mundubile said it was difficult for him to respond to the charges because the party was operating under a court injunction obtained by a Mr. Morgan Ngona and Robert Chabinga.





“We were scheduled to go to the conference on November 29, but an injunction was filed in the Kabwe courts. That injunction stopped us from proceeding with the conference,” he said.

He said the injunction also barred party leaders from holding meetings and using party letterhead.





“So when I see letters written in defiance of that injunction, I honestly don’t know how to react,” Mr. Mundubile said.

He explained that the situation was further complicated by his ongoing court case challenging his earlier expulsion from the PF.





“I was expelled together with seven others, and we have been in court for close to two years. Now there is a suspension within an expulsion. It’s very confusing,” he said.





Mr. Mundubile appealed to PF members to remain patient, assuring them that the party would resolve its internal differences and eventually present a united and credible opposition.

“Governance is about the people. Whatever we do as leaders must assist the people. A leader will soon emerge,” he said.



Daily Nation Zambia