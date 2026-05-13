ONLY THREE OF THE SIX POLITICAL PARTIES ALLOCATED TO PRESENT THEIR 100 SUPPORTERS AT LUSAKA’S CIVIC CENTRE TODAY HAVE MANAGED





Harry Kalaba’s Citizens First (CF) party was the first to arrive at exactly 09:00 hours today, which was their allocated time.





The political parties were expected to present 100 supporters to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in each province today, bringing the total to 1,000, the number required for one to stand as a presidential candidate.





THE 3rd Liberation Movement, led by Enock Roosevelt Tonga, Sebastian Kopulande’s party DBA, and Kasonde Mwenda’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) failed to appear at 10:00 hours, 11:00 hours, and 13:00 hours respectively before the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for the pre-processing of 100 presidential supporters.





Earlier, members of the People’s Party (PP), headed by Francis Mwape, arrived at Civic Centre, shortly after 12:00 hours with an initial group of 85 supporters.



The others joined later, allowing for the party to successfully present the 100 participants.





At 15:06 hours, Chitalu Chilufya’s Patriotic Front (PF) faction arrived, within their allocated time slot.



The six parties allocated today include CF, the 3rd Liberation Movement, PP and DBA. Others are EFF and the PF.





The ECZ began pre-processing of the 100 presidential supporters yesterday, with the process expected to run up to Friday.





On Monday, some political parties did not present 100 supporters, these include The Zambia Wake Up Party (ZAWAPA), led by Howard Kunda, and the Movement for Economic Emancipation (MEE).





The ECZ has said the affected parties have until next week to meet the requirement.



FUMBE CHANDA

ZDM