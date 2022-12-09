Only Zelensky Can End The War In Ukraine Everyone Else Is Making Noise ” Russia Not In A Hurry” Putin Says.

ONLY ZELENSKYY CAN END THE WAR IN UKRAINE EVERYONE ELSE IS MAKING NOISE ” RUSSIA NOT IN A HURRY” PUTIN SAYS.

Kremlin has revealed that the war in Ukraine will end at any time and moment and the key person to effect that is Zelenskyy to listen and adhear to Moscow’s demands otherwise everyone else talking about war in Ukraine to end they are simply making noise.

Russian President was responding to questions as to when the military operation in Ukraine could end and his response was a calm statement that whenever Zelenskyy feels like it ends. Putin said Russia is not in a hurry to win the war in Ukraine because there is no war to talk about in the first place but a special military operation. He admitted that Moscow is bombing energy infrastructure of Ukraine as a disciplinary measure to drive a point and send a message not neccesarilly to win the war because there is no war at all.

Addressing the council of leaders in Moscow yesterday on human rights and security realignment following the 3 explosions of military bases inside Russia by Ukraine Putin said that the Wests are cowards who are using Ukraine to provoke Moscow into a high military conflict. Putin said Russia can only use nuclear bombs when its territories are threatened and it won’t be the first country or second.

He said the ongoing military operation is playing to Russia’s favor and advantage because Moscow is gaining and its not in a hurry to win that the operation could take a long time. He said Zelenskyy wants to play tough on Russia that he will be given that chance therefore no one should expect the war to end soon.

He said anyone talking about ending the war in Ukraine by supplying weapons to strike Russia they are simply making noise. He said no one has power to end operation in Ukraine other than their leader to come to the table and adhear to Moscow’s terms no matter how long it takes the demands will not change at all but Russia will keep gaining more.

President Putin said that the regions that voted to be part of Russia will remain so forever that its just a matter of time all impurities will be flashed out of the 4 regions with easy.