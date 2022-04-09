“OPEN DOORS TO OTHERS, PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TELLS APOINTED OFFICIALS”

By Kalani Muchima

President Hakainde Hichilema says he has done his part in as far as job appointments are concerned and that the rest, rests with Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, District Commissioners, Mayors and Council Chairpersons.

The Head of State wonders how and why people expect him to start meddling in the appointments of junior officers as he has eyes to handle such issues.

He says it is now the duty of those he has appointed to help others also get jobs including other opportunities from government.

President Hichilema says as Head of the Executive, he has given powers to these constitutional officer holders to to deal with those who were making other peoples lives difficult.

He says all those who were seen politically victimising others should be dealt with.

The President has meanwhile cautioned against victimising civil servants who discharged their duties diligently.

He has also ordered that moving forward, all security recruitments in the police, Zambia Air Force (ZAF), Zambia National Service (ZNS) and Zambia Army should be inclusive to all citizens not a particular grouping or children of ministers and senior security officials.

President Hichilema further says contracts such as those to clear roads under routine road maintenance should be an exclusive of the local people and not foreigners.

With regards to student scholarships, the Head of State cautioned those responsible for discharging such funds against awarding students who are from well to do families.

President Hichilema has also disclosed that his government has set aside some money specifically for women employment under the village banking system.

The Head of State has further assured the nation that his government is committed to ending poverty at all cost as this was the reason why his administration was elected into office.

Among the Ministers the President specifically directed to take charge of their ministries included, Infrastructure Minister, Charles Milupi, Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanaga, Western Province Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta, Transport and Communications Minister Frank Tayali, Information and Media Minister Kasanda Chushi and Agriculture Minister Reben Mutolo Phiri.

The meeting was also attended by party Secretary General Batuke Imenda, His vice, Getrude Imenda, Party National Chairman Steven Katuka and the party’s National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso.

The President is in Mongu to attend the 2022 Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony.