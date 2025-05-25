OPEN LETTER TO ALL MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT: REJECT THE 2025 CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT – IT’S A POWER GRAB, NOT A PRIORITY!- Abraham Simpamba

OPEN LETTER TO ALL MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

RE: REJECT THE 2025 CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT – IT’S A POWER GRAB, NOT A PRIORITY!



To the Honourable Members of Parliament,





I write to you not as a politician, but as a concerned Zambian a citizen who believes in democracy, in the will of the people, and in the sacred duty you swore to uphold when you took office.





The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, 2025 is not a reflection of national will. It is a selfish, unpatriotic, and politically driven move designed to entrench the interests of a few while the masses suffer under the weight of economic hardship.





Let’s not pretend: Has the current Constitution caused the crippling load-shedding?

Has it caused the skyrocketing prices of mealie meal, fuel, and transport?

Absolutely not. These are the direct consequences of policy failures and poor governance not constitutional clauses.





Instead of fixing the economy, education, agriculture, and energy sectors, the current administration has chosen to pursue constitutional manipulation something the people neither asked for nor support.





This is not reform it is political deceit.

It is a betrayal of public trust.

It is a clear sign that power is being prioritized over people.



Honourable MPs, I now challenge your conscience and commitment to your oath:





Are you representing your people, or are you serving party interests?



Are you advancing national progress, or protecting political survival?





Can you truly face your constituents and say this amendment is their demand?



We say this with urgency: Don’t drink from this poisonous chalice. Don’t trust everything you see even salt looks like sugar.





If leadership has become a burden too heavy to carry, then step aside with dignity instead of forcing yourselves upon a people desperate for relief and hope.



Zambians are not crying for a new Constitution. Zambians are crying for:





Affordable electricity—not perpetual load-shedding



Employment—not empty promises



Food on the table—not political games



If this amendment is passed, history will not forget the names of those who sold out the country’s democracy for convenience or political comfort.





We say NO to backdoor amendments!

We say NO to dictatorship in disguise!

We demand real leadership, not legal gymnastics!



This is a turning point for our nation.

Stand with the people not above them.





Let the cries of the people echo through Parliament Zambians are awake, alert, and ready to defend their democracy.





Yours in truth and patriotism,



Abraham Simpamba

Aspiring Independent Parliamentary Candidate for Chililabombwe Constituency

Voice of the People | Defender of the Constitution.



Ichalo Bantu!