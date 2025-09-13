OPEN LETTER TO ATTORNEY GENERAL MULILO KABESHA





By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



Mr. Kabesha,



Your recent remarks branding Zambians as “lazy people who want to eat without working” are nothing short of disgraceful, arrogant, and deeply insulting to the very citizens whose taxes pay your salary and sustain your privileged lifestyle.







Who gave you the audacity to demean an entire nation?



Zambians are not lazy. In fact, they are among the most hardworking and resilient people on the continent.





The marketeer who wakes up before dawn with only a few kwacha in hand, struggling to feed her family.



The farmer toiling under the scorching sun, battling erratic rainfall and receiving little to no meaningful government support, yet still striving to feed the nation.





The miner risking his life underground for a meagre wage while billions are siphoned through corruption and bad contracts.



The nurse, teacher, and police officer working tirelessly with inadequate resources, low pay, and no incentives, yet still serving with dedication.





How dare you reduce their sweat, resilience, and sacrifice to “laziness”?



The Real Problem: Failed Leadership



If Zambia is on its knees today, the blame lies not with ordinary citizens, but with failed leadership, particularly the UPND government, which has proven unable to deliver on its promises of economic revival, job creation, and dignity for the people.





The economy is collapsing not because Zambians refuse to work, but because of corruption, poor policy choices, and gross incompetence. The cost of living has soared while the elite live in comfort.





Load-shedding is crippling homes and businesses not because citizens are idle, but because the government has failed to ensure energy security, allowing the crisis to spiral.





Unemployment is at record highs not because Zambians lack ambition, but because industries have been neglected and local entrepreneurs sidelined in favor of foreign interests.





Hunger and poverty are worsening not because people want to “eat while seated,” but because food prices are out of control, fertilizer is unaffordable, and agriculture, the backbone of our economy, has been abandoned.





Zambians Are Not Lazy, They Are Betrayed



Zambians are working. They are struggling. They are sacrificing. But they are being betrayed by a government that insults them instead of empowering them. They are betrayed by leaders like you, Mr. Kabesha, who sit in air-conditioned offices enjoying every privilege while mocking the very people footing the bill.





If this administration had delivered even half of what it promised, citizens would not be enduring such misery. Instead, under the UPND, Zambians face broken promises, empty rhetoric, and misplaced priorities.





A Call for Respect and Accountability



Mr. Kabesha, you owe the Zambian people an immediate and unconditional apology. Your words are a slap in the face to every hardworking citizen holding this nation together in the midst of crisis.





But more than an apology, what Zambians truly need is a government that respects them, values their sacrifice, and delivers on its commitments, not one that insults them while presiding over economic collapse, power shortages, mass unemployment, and hunger.





Leadership is a privilege. It is not a license to trample on the dignity of the people.



The people of Zambia will not be silenced. They will not be mocked. And they will not forget.

#zambianwhistleblower #ZWB