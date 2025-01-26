Open Letter to Clayson Hamasaka: Is This What Your Job Requires?- Clayson Hamasaka

Open Letter to Clayson Hamasaka: Is This What Your Job Requires?



Dear Mr. Clayson Hamasaka,



As a Zambian citizen, I am writing to express my deep concern and disappointment regarding your actions and the controversies surrounding your name. As a State House Communications Specialist, your role carries immense responsibility and influence. You are tasked with shaping the image of the Presidency, communicating key policies, and fostering trust and transparency between the government and the people. Yet, your conduct has raised serious questions about your commitment to these duties.





Your name has been mentioned in the alleged abduction of Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda—a shocking and appalling incident that has left the nation in disbelief. Such allegations not only cast doubt on your personal integrity but also tarnish the credibility of the office you represent. How does someone in such a significant position find themselves entangled in such a scandal?



To make matters worse, you are now publicly threatening Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba. WHY? Is this truly what your job requires of you?





Your role should never be about intimidation, threats, or silencing dissent. It is your responsibility to conduct yourself with professionalism and integrity, ensuring that the government is seen as a beacon of democracy and accountability. Threatening someone who exercises their constitutional right to free expression, like Ambassador Mwamba, is both undemocratic and unacceptable.





Ambassador Mwamba, like every Zambian, has the right to voice his opinions, critique the government, and hold leaders accountable. Your threats not only undermine his rights but also reflect poorly on the government you represent. Is this truly the example the UPND government wishes to set?





I, along with many Zambians, demand accountability and transparency. You owe the nation answers. Specifically:



1. What role, if any, did you play in the alleged abduction of Hon. Emmanuel Jay Banda?



2. Why are you threatening Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba?





3. Is intimidation and controversy part of your official job description?



As a State House Communications Specialist, your role should be to build trust and foster dialogue—not to spread fear or engage in actions that divide the nation. If these actions reflect the stance of the government, then it is fair for Zambians to question the direction of our leadership.





I urge you to reflect on your actions and the immense responsibility you carry. Zambia deserves leaders and public servants who uphold the values of democracy, integrity, and professionalism—not individuals who perpetuate division and controversy.



Sincerely,

Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma