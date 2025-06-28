OPEN LETTER TO INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE



June 27, 2025



The Inspector General

Zambia Police Service

Police Headquarters

Independence Avenue

Lusaka, Zambia



Dear Sir:



SUBJECT: REQUEST TO COMPEL ANTI-ROBBERY SQUAD (C5) OFFICERS TO

WEAR IDENTIFIABLE CLOTHING DURING PUBLIC OPERATIONS





Dear Inspector General,



I write to respectfully request your urgent attention to the conduct of the Anti-Robbery

Squad during public operations.





There have been growing public concerns over the fact that officers attached to the Anti-Røbbery Squad often conduct operations in plain clothes, without any form of identification.





To make it worse, they drive in unmarked private vehicles. This has made it increasingly difficult for members of the public to distinguish law enforcement officers from criminal elements, especially during high-tension incidents. Such situations have the potential to cause confusion, panic, or even unintentional harm to bystanders (as we have witnessed in the recent past) and officers alike.





In the interest of public safety, accountability, and effective policing, I kindly urge your office to consider instituting a directive compelling all members of the Anti-Robbery Squad, otherwise known as “C5”, to wear identifiable clothing (such as vests, armbands, or jackets labeled “Zambia Police”) when conducting operations in public spaces.





This measure will also enable members of the public to distinguish between dangerous, armed crimiñals and the Zambia Police Officers.





Also, this step will promote transparency, build public confidence in law enforcement

operations, and reduce the risk of abuse and human rights violations.





I thank you for your attention to this important matter and look forward to your timely response.





Please care to respond within 72 hours of receipt of this letter of

unquestionable public interest.





Yours faithfully,

Arnold Chasaya

Concerned Private Citizen.



CC:

– The Human Rights Commission – Lusaka

– The Police Public Complaints Commission – Lusaka

– Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security – Lusaka

– Transparency International Zambia

– Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Foreign Affairs