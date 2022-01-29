OPEN LETTER TO MUVI TV MANAGEMENT

29/01/2022

REF: YOUR CONTENT IS SLOWLY LOWERING THE QUALITY OF YOUR WORK

Ask Muvi TV

Growing up few kilometers from Muvi TV station, I knew Muvi TV as a credible media house that stood with the community. The quality of their programming was exceptional. The media plays a vital role in its daily operations.The media should aim at protecting the weak.

The hosting of former Kabushi MP Bownman Lusambo, who kept on calling other members of the public or his perceived enemies dogs and pigs makes a sad reading. How could Mr. Innocent Phiri ( Muvi TV journalist ) entertain such remarks on one of the biggest media houses in the country and the region? Is Mr. Phiri hired by Lusambo to feature on such platforms so that he can have access to discredit other citizens with impunity?

We all know at the end of the day who Bownman Lusambo was trying to refer to as a pig or dog. This is unfair. I want to appeal to women organizations to take keen interest in this case of Mercy, so that we can close the chapter. My question to Mr. Phiri and Muvi TV management imagine Mercy was your relative would you people be happy to feature Bownman issuing such remarks?

Remember, there are about 5 children whose lives will be impacted negatively by your choice of programing. You have gone on to bring more than other men on live TV to claim. Further, you have gone as far as not only mentioning the children’s names on live TV but, displaying their images. You may think it does not matter after all they are just kids. But, kids too have rights. Don’t destroy the lives of 5 Children all in the name of news Coverage. Let us exhibit humanity and protect the weak in our society. Why the hurry to report on this case of Mercy’s children? The matter is before the court where Bowman is opposing giving samples for DNA analysis. Let’s give legal system to conclude the case. Better still encourage Mr. Lusambo to give his specimen and the case will be put to bed. Sometimes I do wonder if discussing matters before courts is still contemptuous. Mr. Innocent Phiri please check yourself. You can do better than this.

Some of you journalists are becoming a serious danger to our national peace and it is high time that your agendas are scrutinized. Sometimes the caliber of individuals you bring for interviews when the country has very pressing issues that could have been given a platform for wide media coverage speaks volumes. Under the former leadership, we saw rampant corruption, we saw our country being gassed, lives were lost, we saw police and cadres brutality and lives were lost, surely ba Muvi TV, isn’t such issues deserve more publicity?

It is a shame that the interviewer Mr. Innocent Phiri gave Lusambo uninterrupted opportunity not only to insult his perceived enemies but, the country at large. If we are to go in Kabushi today, is Bownman telling us that everyone is on his standards? It is a shame that former president Mr. Lungu lowered this nation’s integrity by appointing such retrogressive individuals who ammased public resources and now think they are champions.

In my conclusion, I have so much respect for most people at Muvi TV, the likes of Mr. Mabvuto Phiri, Mr. Angel Phiri, please protect the integrity of the station, your content is slowly but sure losing public appetite. Because Muvi TV has greatly contributed immensely to our nation where media houses are concerned.

The case of Mercy does not need media propaganda but, just DNA analysis to determine whether or not, Bowman is the father to the five children. Bownman Lusambo why are you scared of a DNA, is Mercy’s request too much?

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist for Africa and Amnesty International

CC: MINISTRY OF GENDER

: ZAMBIA POLICE ( VICTIMS SUPPORT UNIT LUSAKA CENTRAL DIVISION)

: MUVI TV MANAGEMENT