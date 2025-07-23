OPEN LETTER TO OPPOSITION LEADERS:



A CALL FOR UNITY AND STRATEGIC ACTION TO SAVE OUR DEMOCRACY



23rd July, 2025



Fellow Opposition Leaders, Fellow Patriots, and Concerned Zambians,





As we stand on the brink of 2026, we must awaken to a sobering truth, this is not just another election cycle it is a defining moment. A new liberation struggle, not from colonialism, but from a homegrown authoritarian system that is steadily strangling our democracy. This is a battle for the soul of our nation.





We are not preparing for an ordinary political contest. We are gearing up to confront a system engineered to preserve power through manipulation, fear, and the weaponization of state institutions. We are not up against a mere political party we face an entrenched regime led by a man who has mistaken the presidency for personal property.





This Is No Longer Democracy. It Is Tyranny in Disguise.



What we are witnessing under President Hakainde Hichilema is not democratic leadership. It is state-sponsored tyranny.





We see it in the compromised Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), operating as an extension of the UPND, not an independent institution. The Lumezi by-election, where a UPND candidate’s name was shockingly omitted from the ballot, remains a chilling example of electoral fraud.





We see tyranny in the National Assembly, led by Speaker where opposition MPs are no longer treated as elected representatives, but as schoolchildren silenced, suspended, and humiliated at will.





We see it in a judiciary that has lost its independence, and in a police service that no longer protects citizens, but acts as a private militia for the ruling party beating, arresting, and even killing citizens who dare to dissent. Ask the residents of Kikonge Mine in Mufumbwe, where innocent lives were lost simply for trying to earn a living.





Is this democracy or is it tyranny wrapped in the language of reform?



Zambians Are Suffering While Elites Feast



Our people are hungry in a country overflowing with natural wealth. While Zambians are burdened by joblessness, rising fuel prices, and unbearable living costs, a privileged elite hoards national resources behind a curtain of propaganda.





This administration is like a gold-plated chalice filled with poison shiny on the outside, but toxic within.





Let us be clear, bane.this regime does not fear criticism. It fears unity. That is why it will stop at nothing to divide, isolate, and silence the opposition. It will try to jail us, erase us, break us. But what it cannot defeat is a people united in truth, purpose, and determination.





Opposition Leaders: The Time to Unite Is Now



We issue this heartfelt appeal to every well-meaning opposition leader:

Put aside personal ambition. Bury party pride. Forget historical rivalries.

This is not the time for ego or pettiness. This is the time to rise as patriots, not politicians.





If we do not unite now, we will not just lose an election we will lose Zambia.



Let us not stand like a cob of maize waiting to be harvested. Let us rise, organize, and present a single, formidable opposition front in 2026 one that will not only contest elections but win and restore dignity to our institutions





Zambians are ready. They have tasted the bitterness of UPND rule. Now, they hunger for a new harvest a harvest of hope, truth, justice, and inclusive development.





To President Hakainde Hichilema, Zambia Is Not Your Ranch



Let this letter also serve as a reminder to the President that, Zambia is not your ranch. It is not your inheritance.

It is a sovereign Republic governed by the Constitution not by your party, not by your inner circle, and certainly not by your personal will.





State institutions exist to serve the people, not to shield the powerful.

The law must not be a weapon used selectively against the weak. It must apply equally to those in power.





Conclusion: This Is a Defining Moment



Let us stop wasting time lamenting a leadership the people have already rejected in their hearts.





Let us focus on building something new something bold, united, and people-driven.



Let this be the moment of courage. The season of healing. The genesis of a people’s movement one that stands for justice, dignity, and a Zambia that works for all.





To those who refuse to unite step aside.

Zambia is calling for visionaries, not opportunists. For patriots, not cowards.



History is watching.

The people are ready.

Ala bane, the time to unite is now.



It will be a grave mistake to allow this toxic chalice shiny on the outside, but deadly within to go beyond 2026.





Let us rise.

Let us unite.

Let us redeem our country from the clutches of intolerance, bitterness, immaturity, and persecution, where it’s either you are with them or you die or go to jail.



Nakalebalika mukwayi…



Abraham Simpamba

Independent MP Aspirant – Chililabombwe Constituency

Together We Can

Ichalo Bantu!﫵