OPEN LETTER TO PF SECRETARY GENERAL

FROM A PF SUPPORTER IN CHILILABOMBWE



Dear Sir/Madam,



I write as a loyal PF member from Chililabombwe. We are thankful for the work Hon. Musukwa did for our area. But to win again in 2026, PF must make big changes. Here are our concerns:





1. Remove Certain People

– Hon. Musukwa lost because of some individuals close to him. These people acted badly and disrespected voters.

– Chililabombwe residents KNOW these people and DO NOT want them near PF leadership. They caused Hon. Musukwa and President Lungu to lose.





2. Let Members Choose Leaders (Bottom to Top!)

– The Provincial Executive and Hon. Musukwa must STOP choosing leaders for us.

– Let ordinary members elect leaders from branches → wards→ constituency → district. No more “top to bottom”!





3. Candidates Must Be Chosen Fairly

– Last time, PF picked candidates secretly. They chose friends, not good leaders.

– In 2026, let members vote openly for candidates. No secrets!





What PF Must Do NOW:

– Remove all bad elements who caused losses in 2021.

– Listen to members: Let us choose leaders at ALL levels.

– Respect the people: Chililabombwe knows who should GO and who should STAY.





Chililabombwe still loves PF, but we will not vote for PF if these same people return. Change the leadership, and we will WIN in 2026!



Thank you for listening.



Yours sincerely,

PF Supporter, Chililabombwe