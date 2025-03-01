OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema,



Can you say people were wrong to keep you in opposition for 25 years with this style of governance?



Mr President, it took 25 years for people to trust you with power. Unfortunately, you have betrayed the people’s trust in just 4 years of you being in power through broken promises. And if we say, were the people wrong not to vote for you all time you attempted to contest for presidency?





The answer is simply NO. The people were right. You haven’t done anything new that people can say we voted HH for this development. All you have done is taking the country aback. Loadshedding is in days now and not hours like in previous regimes. Mealie-meal prices, cooking oil and other essential commodities have skyrocketed under your watch. And we see nothing being done about it.





The economy is not something to talk about. Even your ministers and MPs can’t withstand a debate about the economy in Parliament, they run away. The only thing that you and your government have demonstrated time and again are lies or fake promises and people are fed up. You had all the time to correct the mistakes immediately you were voted in. But just like one prophet said that there’s a force within state house that controls Presidents. Indeed you quickly shifted your focus to ECL and his family.





It has been a game of vengeance from 2021 to date. While you fight ECL, the economy, the kwacha, fuel, and other things that matter to electorates are also busy fighting you. Debts have hooked us. And I don’t think even the Finance Minister can issue a true ministerial statement on debts. And if nothing tangible has been done to improve the livelihoods of the citizens at large, why do you want another term sir. Okay what should people vote for you?





Your ministers even the VEEP, have taken the people for granted. They always give stubborn answers in Parliament thinking its PF they are fighting without realising that even objective minds follow proceedings and are able to judge that they voted for failures.



We have seen unprecedented number of arrests for the opposition members. We have also seen unprecedented number of Presidential foreign trips without any tangible result the thing you condemned while in opposition. What has changed today Mr President?





1. Address Loadshedding Issue. No investor will come to invest in a dark country sir no matter how you demonise past Presidents.

2. Address the issue of shrinking democratic space in all wings of government. No investor will come to a country where democracy is at crossroads.

3. Address the issue of debts. A highly indebted country is not a good destination for investors.



4. Address the Cost of Living. Citizens are crying. Others sleep on empty stomachs. Prices of commodities have become unbearable 😫.

5. Address unemployment among the youths.

6. Hospitals don’t have drugs.

7. Corruption is only fought outside. Fight corruption inside out sir.





Mr President sir, former President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu is not your major opponent, hunger is as we go into the polls in 2026. You have tried your level best to fight political opponents and blocking them from contesting. Now try the same level best to arrest inflation in the country.



Time is not your best friend as we speak now.



Thank-you,

Elijah Tembo.