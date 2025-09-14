OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA: GIVE BACK PF TO THE OWNERS – Dr. Proud Moonga, PhD

OPEN LETTER TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA





Dear Mr. President,



RE: GIVE BACK PF TO THE OWNERS



Two days ago, you addressed the nation in Parliament, speaking passionately about the rule of law, democracy, and good governance. Yet your actions continue to contradict your words.

Under your leadership, Zambia’s largest opposition party, the Patriotic Front (PF), has been systematically attacked, weakened, and handed over to a state-sponsored impostor with no grassroots support, no mandate, and no legitimacy. This is not democracy. It is political sabotage of the highest order.





This is not merely about the PF as a party. It is about what it represents within our democratic system. The PF is the second-largest party in Parliament and, in truth, the only real opposition force in the National Assembly. The next party, the Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP), has just one MP. Dismantling the PF through manipulation, legal games, and state interference effectively silences the only credible voice that can challenge your administration in the legislature. That is not leadership, it is the slow, deliberate death of multiparty democracy.





What is happening is deeply alarming. The PF has not been allowed to function freely. Its internal affairs have been infiltrated and manipulated. State institutions are being used to fracture its structures, block its operations, and install compromised individuals like Robert Chabinga, who serves not the will of PF members, but the political interests of those in power. The courts, the Registrar of Societies, and other agencies are being deployed not to uphold the law, but to bend Zambia’s political future to your personal agenda. This is not governance, it is control by coercion.





What made this even more disturbing was your behavior immediately after your address to Parliament. The nation watched as you smiled and shook hands with Mr. Chabinga, a man recently recorded claiming that you sent him to bribe a judge in South Africa in the case involving the burial of former President Edgar Lungu. This is the same individual who has openly boasted of threatening diplomats, intimidating judges, and harassing citizens, all while claiming to be carrying out your orders. Was that handshake a reward? A green light? Or a public endorsement of his criminality? The Zambian people deserve answers.





Even if you despise the founders of the PF, Michael Chilufya Sata and Edgar Chagwa Lungu, you cannot justify what is being done to the party they built. You may not share their political legacy, but the PF was formed by the will of the people, backed by millions across this nation, and played a defining role in Zambia’s democratic evolution. To destroy that legacy for short-term political gain is to spit in the face of every Zambian who has ever believed in the sanctity of the vote.





Your actions are setting a dangerous and irreversible precedent. You cannot preach democratic values while undermining them behind closed doors. You cannot invoke the rule of law while employing criminal proxies to hijack political institutions. You cannot condemn one-party rule while constructing its modern equivalent under a different name.





Zambia needs a strong and independent opposition. We need real political alternatives. We need institutional checks and balances. Without the PF, the entire opposition landscape collapses. And when the opposition collapses, democracy dies.





Give back PF to the owners. Let the people who built it reclaim their party. Let its members freely and fairly elect their leaders. Let democracy function, even if it is inconvenient to those in power. You were not elected to rule unopposed. You were elected to lead within a democratic system that protects pluralism and guarantees accountability.





History is watching, Mr. President. So are the people of Zambia. If you believe in democracy, it is time to act like it. Give back PF to the owners, before it’s too late.





Respectfully,



Dr. Proud Moonga, PhD

Lecturer, University of Michigan

United States of America

Good Governance Activist