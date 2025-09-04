Open Letter to President Harry Kalaba, Sean Tembo, Fred M’membe, Given Lubinda, and All Opposition Political Parties- Faith Musonda

Open Letter to President Harry Kalaba, Sean Tembo, Fred M’membe, Given Lubinda, and All Opposition Political Parties





I write to you not only as a concerned citizen but as a voice echoing the collective frustrations, hopes, and aspirations of millions of Zambians who yearn for a better tomorrow.





As our nation stands on the brink of another decisive election, we are reminded that the stakes have never been higher. The time to swallow pride, set aside personal differences, and unite as opposition political parties is now.





For far too long, we have witnessed a divided opposition landscape, one characterized by competition within rather than cooperation against the common challenges facing our people.





Each election cycle comes with promises of change, yet those promises are too often lost amidst the noise of division, the clash of egos, and the prioritization of party over people.



Zambians have grown weary of this pattern. They are calling loudly and clearly for a united opposition that can speak with one voice, offer a credible alternative, and lead this nation towards a future of prosperity, fairness, and accountability.





Our country is grappling with challenges that demand leadership beyond partisan interests. The cost of living continues to rise, essential commodities have become unaffordable for many households, unemployment remains high, and public confidence in governance is eroding.





These are not just statistics; they are the lived realities of millions of our brothers and sisters who struggle daily to make ends meet.



In the face of such difficulties, a fragmented opposition only serves to embolden the status quo. It divides the vote, weakens bargaining power, and leaves citizens with little choice but to endure more of the same.





On the other hand, a united opposition sends a powerful message: that the leaders seeking change are willing to lead by example willing to compromise, collaborate, and put the needs of the nation before personal gain.





President Harry Kalaba , your experience and resilience have made you a prominent figure in the political arena. Sean E. Tembo , your passion for accountability and vocal criticism of governance lapses have inspired many. Dr Fred M’membe , your commitment to social justice and the voice of the voiceless is respected across the country.





Given Lubinda , your political experience and understanding of Zambia’s political fabric is an asset that cannot be ignored. And to all other opposition political parties and their leader each of you has a piece of the puzzle that Zambia needs to complete its picture of progress.





Imagine what could be achieved if these pieces were put together. Imagine the power of a coalition that represents the diversity of our political spectrum, united by a shared vision: to restore dignity to governance, to prioritize the welfare of the people, and to strengthen democracy in our nation.





Zambians are tired of empty promises and endless bickering. They do not want to see opposition parties fighting each other more than they fight for the people.



They do not want manifestos written in isolation, only to be discarded at the ballot box. What they want is a practical, united force that can offer real solutions to the challenges they face.





History teaches us that no single leader can transform a nation alone. Transformation requires collaboration, negotiation, and often sacrifice. Great leaders are those who know when to set aside their own ambitions for the sake of the people they serve.





The question before you now is simple: will you be remembered as the generation of leaders who stood together and turned the tide, or as those who let division pave the way for continued suffering?





Unity does not mean the erasure of individual party identities or the silencing of differing views. It means building a coalition that respects diversity while prioritizing shared goals.





This could take many forms: a united electoral front, joint policy platforms, shared campaign strategies, or even a single presidential candidate with a united parliamentary and local government backing.





The first step is dialogue genuine, open, and focused on the bigger picture. This is not the time for power struggles or suspicion. It is the time for bold, visionary leadership. Convene, converse, and craft a way forward that reflects the collective will of the opposition and, more importantly, the will of the Zambian people.





The upcoming elections are not just another contest for political power. They are a crossroads at which the future of our nation will be decided. Each of you has an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy not merely as party leaders, but as statesmen who rose above personal ambition to serve the greater good.





Years from now, when history tells the story of this chapter in Zambia’s political journey, how do you wish to be remembered? As leaders who clung to pride and divided the opposition when unity was most needed? Or as patriots who dared to come together and deliver hope to a struggling nation?





This letter is not a plea from one individual alone. It reflects the sentiment of countless Zambians who see unity as the only viable path to meaningful change.





They want leaders who listen, leaders who collaborate, and leaders who can deliver. They are ready to support a united opposition if only you will show them that you are ready to unite.





The clock is ticking, and the window for action is closing with each passing day. The ruling party is not waiting; it is strategizing, organizing, and consolidating its power.





Will the opposition do the same, or will it once again approach the ballot as a collection of scattered forces, each pulling in its own direction?





Time for hesitation has passed. The time for dialogue, for humility, and for decisive action is here. Swallow your pride, extend your hands to one another, and show the people that you are willing to do what it takes to win not only an election, but the trust and future of this great nation.



Zambians want a united opposition. The question is: will you give it to them?



Yours sincerely,



Faith Musonda

Human Rights Activist