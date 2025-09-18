OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA MR. Hakainde Hichilema





Celestin Mambula Mukandila_Esq

Lusaka District

Lusaka Province

Zambia



18th September, 2025



His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia

State House

Lusaka, Zambia



⸻



Dear Mr. President,



RE: I AM SORRY – THE COUNTRY NEEDS TO HEAL





Mr. President,



I write to you with deep humility and a sincere heart. I wish to apologize, not because of personal wrongdoing, but because I feel our beloved country has reached a point where we must confront and heal from the wounds of tribalism, nepotism, and hate.





I am sorry that, as Zambians, we sometimes allow ourselves to see one another through the narrow lens of tribe rather than through the greater bond of nationhood. I am Ushi by tribe, from Matanda Village in Mansa District of Luapula Province. I did not choose this heritage–God chose it for me, just as He chose for every Zambian their identity. Above all, we were each born Zambian, and that truth must come first.





Mr. President, recent revelations of tribalism at the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) are, in my view, only the tip of the iceberg. I can confirm that similar practices exist in many government institutions. This is not right, and it must be corrected. A serious audit of recruitment and promotions across departments–for example, the Road Development Agency–would reveal how deeply entrenched this vice has become.





For years, I have advocated for the motto MUKANDILA_Nabakwe_73, because I firmly believe that our 73 ethnic groups must live together as one people, united in purpose under one Zambia.





I am sorry, Mr. President, but I must state plainly: many failures in government stem not from lack of resources but from incompetence, born of appointments based on tribal affiliation or family ties rather than merit. When professionalism is sacrificed for favoritism, our nation suffers.





Sir, if we are to truly deliver for the people of Zambia, we must heal this nation from the division of “us against them.” Healing begins with ensuring merit-based appointments and depoliticizing the civil service. Civil servants serve the nation, not parties. Political leaders will come and go, but the civil service remains the backbone of continuity and stability.





Mr. President, I am sorry. But I also believe that healing is possible if we recommit ourselves to unity, fairness, and professionalism in service to the Zambian people at this critical time.





Above all, Mr. President, we must not choose politics over the strength of our institutions and the very foundation of our democracy—the Constitution of Zambia.





Thank you for your attention, and may God bless you as you lead this nation.



Yours truly,



Celestin Mambula Mukandila_Esq

#mukandila_nabakwe73