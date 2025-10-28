OPERATION DUDULA, ACTIONSA & PATRIOTIC ALLIANCE SLAM THABO MBEKI OVER FOREIGN NATIONAL COMMENTS





Former President Thabo Mbeki has sparked outrage after saying that South Africans should accept all foreign nationals, especially Africans, arguing that the country benefits from doing business across the continent.





But his remarks have not gone down well with many citizens and social movements, who accuse him of ignoring the struggles facing ordinary South Africans — rising unemployment, crime, and overcrowded communities — which they say are worsened by the influx of undocumented migrants.





Critics were quick to point out the contradiction, reminding Mbeki that during his presidency, his administration took strong measures against illegal immigration, strengthening border control and deporting undocumented foreign nationals. Now, they argue, the situation has gotten worse, and the call to “accept everyone” feels disconnected from the current reality on the ground.





In response, movements such as Operation Dudula, ActionSA, and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) have doubled down on their message: South Africa must come first.





They insist that the country’s borders must be protected, jobs prioritized for locals, and law enforcement strengthened to deal with those entering the country illegally. Many South Africans online are echoing these movements’ call for action, saying leaders like Mbeki must understand that “ubuntu” should not mean being taken advantage of.





🇿🇦 “We are not against Africans — we are for South Africans first!” — a common message spreading on social media as frustration continues to grow