Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula was pepper-sprayed by South African Police at G20 Summit

During a protest outside the G20 Summit, Operation Dudula leader Zandile Dabula was pepper-sprayed by South African Police.

The police are working to prevent this organization and other vigilante groups from causing disruptions to the G20 proceedings.

The group is advocating for South Africa to focus on domestic issues rather than global agendas like G20. They are also asking all foreigners represented in the summit to leave South Africa.



On Operation Dudula’s official Facebook page, a video shows Zandile crying while trying to remove her eyelashes so she can squeeze her eyes nicely.