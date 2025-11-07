Operation Dudula successfully appeals Court ruling that barred it from checking the nationalities of people at schools and hospitals

South Africa’s Operation Dudula has said they successfully appealed the Johannesburg High Court ruling that barred it from checking the nationalities of people at schools and hospitals.





Leader Zandile Dabula, the leader of Dudula, a vigilante group that focuses on chasing African migrants out of South Africa confirmed that the appeal automatically suspends the court order — allowing the group to resume its operations in Gauteng.





“We are free to protect South African resources,” Dabula said.



The earlier court interdict, obtained by human rights group Kopanang Africa, had declared Dudula’s actions unconstitutional and warned against intimidation of foreign nationals.





Now, with the legal barrier lifted, Operation Dudula says it will proceed with its school inspections and continue what it calls the “protection of public services for South Africa”