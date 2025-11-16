Operation Dudula to Protest at G20, Says South Africans ‘Hungry and Unsafe’ Under Ramaphosa





Operation Dudula plans a lawful protest outside the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on 22 November 2025, arguing President Cyril Ramaphosa has failed to prioritise South Africans.





Party leader Zandile Dabula said they received approval to protest and will act within the law. She denied claims they intend to block the summit, saying the aim is to highlight unemployment, poor services, and declining safety.





Dabula criticised the government for welcoming over 150 Palestinians while citizens “are suffering every day.”





She said the protest will be peaceful but firm in demanding that Ramaphosa address local problems before focusing on international