Operation Dudula Warns South African Citizens Against Attending Bushiri’s Crossover Service in Malawi

A South African civic organisation, the Operation Dudula SA Movement, has urged citizens to reconsider travelling to Malawi for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s upcoming crossover service scheduled to take place in Lilongwe.

In a statement shared on its Facebook page, the movement said its warning is based on ongoing allegations by South African authorities that the preacher was involved in defrauding some of his followers. Despite these accusations, the group noted that some South Africans are reportedly still making plans to attend the event.

“Some South Africans are reportedly flocking to attend the ceremony of Prophet Bushiri, a man accused of stealing from followers,” the post read. “What do you really want from someone with that kind of record—blessings, miracles, or just a spectacle? Think carefully before you follow blindly.”

Operation Dudula said it finds the situation concerning, given the seriousness of the allegations hanging over the prophet. The movement questioned what motivates followers to seek spiritual guidance from a religious leader surrounded by controversy and legal challenges.

The group has called on the public to pause and reflect before travelling for the service, urging people not to follow religious figures blindly but to make informed and responsible decisions.