Oppenheimers pull the plug on Brenthurst Foundation

…Foundation was at the forefront of liberal economic thought leadership and policies in Africa, closes…

The Brenthurst Foundation has closed its doors, with the Oppenheimers telling stating that they are shifting their focus to new ways of supporting Africa’s development.

Established in 2004 by the Oppenheimer family as an extension of the Brenthurst Initiative of 2003, the Johannesburg-based think-tank set out with a bold ambition: to help accelerate Africa’s economic expansion by sparking rigorous debate, generating new ideas and providing practical policy advice.

The Foundation was accused of being a neo-liberal entity supporting Opposition political parties in Sub-sahara and pushing for liberal policies and trade and mining interests.

According to reports, the closure is linked to the retirement of its director, Dr. Greg Mills.

Oppenheimer Generations, the group behind the foundation, dtated that it had other plans to pursue “alternative strategies” to reinforce its commitment to sustainable economic growth and opportunity across Africa, building on its existing networks and partnerships.