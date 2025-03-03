OPPOSITION ALLIANCE IS DEVOID OF ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS – SIMUUWE



March 3,2025



LUSAKA – UPND Consultant Mark Simuuwe has said that the opposition alliance lacks vision and real alternative solutions.





Mr. Simuuwe stated that the recent joint press briefing by Tonse Alliance members was a strategy driven by political desperation rather than a platform offering credible alternatives to Zambia’s challenges.





Speaking at the Anderson Ng’ambela Mazoka House UPND Secretariat, Mr. Simuuwe dismissed the opposition’s claims against independent institutions, arguing that their statements reflect a lack of understanding of governance and policy formulation.





“The opposition does not seem to appreciate how independent institutions operate,” Mr. Simuuwe said.



He further stated that the opposition is attempting to discredit legitimate processes simply because they do not favor their political narrative.





Mr. Simuuwe said such actions only expose their lack of vision and failure to offer alternative policies that could benefit Zambians.



He also questioned the effectiveness of opposition alliances, suggesting that they are more about political survival than national progress.





Mr. Simuuwe argued that even if all opposition parties had united in the 2021 general elections, they still would not have defeated the UPND.





“The opposition is engaging in mere political theatrics,” he stated. “They hold press conferences to appear relevant, yet they have no solid agenda for the country’s development.”





He further labeled opposition figures as “tired politicians” who had their chance in government but left the economy struggling.



Mr. Simuuwe urged Zambians to focus on development instead of being distracted by leaders who, in his view, lack fresh ideas.





“Zambians must reject recycled leadership,” he said. “The country needs progressive policies, not the same old politics of blame and empty rhetoric.”



