OPPOSITION ALLIANCE UNDERMINING NATIONAL STABILITY AND BILL NO. 7



A growing chorus of government supporters is raising alarm over what they describe as a coordinated effort by a group of opposition figures and aligned activists to derail the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025 and destabilise national unity.





According to senior government sources, the same individuals who have been at the centre of controversy surrounding the delayed burial of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu are now leading an aggressive campaign to mislead the public on Bill No. 7. The government argues that these actors are deliberately spreading a false narrative that Zambians have rejected the Bill, despite evidence of widespread support for constitutional reforms among ordinary citizens.





Those who said to be driving this agenda include Archbishop Alick Banda, Makebi Zulu, Brebner Changala, Celestin Mukandila, Brian Mundubile, Given Lubinda, Fred M’membe, and Mumbi Phiri. Government supporters argue that this group has repeatedly taken positions that inflame tensions, weaken public confidence in state institutions, and frustrate the government’s efforts to promote stability, transparency, and accountability.





Officials insist that Bill No. 7 represents a crucial step towards modernising Zambia’s governance framework by strengthening checks and balances, improving coordination among arms of government, and closing long-standing constitutional gaps. They further argue that the Bill is being opposed not on merit but for political expediency.





Government-aligned observers warn that politicising sensitive national matters, such as the burial arrangements of a former Head of State, shows a lack of respect for national processes and risks undermining the country’s collective values. They caution that creating confusion around constitutional reform is a deliberate tactic designed to generate instability and weaken Zambia’s democratic progress.





As Parliament prepares to deliberate on Bill No. 7, government representatives are urging citizens to remain vigilant against misinformation and to support reforms aimed at strengthening the nation. They argue that the loud voices rejecting the Bill do not represent the silent majority of Zambians who want unity, order, and a stronger constitutional system.





The coming weeks will determine whether Zambia moves forward on a path of reform and stability, or whether a vocal political alliance succeeds in derailing progress through what government supporters describe as fear-mongering and deliberate misrepresentation.



By Mike Ntalasha



Ilelanga News. November 30, 2025.