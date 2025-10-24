Opposition being destabilised for failing to get organised – Fr Mukosa





By Mubanga Mubanga



Social teacher Fr Mukosa Chewe says the opposition political party are not getting organised, the more reason the government is destabilising them.





Speaking in an interview with Daily Revelation on Wednesday, on the state of opposition political parties currently, Fr Mukosa who is a Catholic parish priest at St Francis of Assisi Kapesha in Mansa, said the opposition were not getting organised.





“You can’t go to the ruling party, and tell them ‘please stop destabilising the opposition’. If you are my opponent, my role is to destabilise you. And that is quite natural, humanly speaking. Because when you get destabilised, then l can thrive right? Who doesn’t want to win elections? So they will always destabilise the opposition if they have





