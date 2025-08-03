OPPOSITION CAN ONLY WIN 2026 ELECTIONS IF THEY FIELD ONE CANDIDATE – MUHABI





ZAMBIA We Want Spokesperson Muhabi Lungu says the opposition has a better chance of winning the 2026 general election if they all come together and field one candidate to run against President Hakainde Hichilema.





Lungu says none of the candidates who have expressed interest in the presidency have the capacity to garner significant votes, stating that it will be impossible for any of them to meet the 50% plus one threshold.





Speaking when he featured on Emmanuel Mwamba’s podcast, Wednesday, Lungu said it was important for the opposition to pick a candidate that would contest the presidency within the next two to three months. “Opposition unity is extremely critical at this juncture” he said.



News Diggers