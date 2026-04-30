OPPOSITION CANDIDATES URGED TO CONSIDER RUNNING MATE POSITION AMID ELIGIBILITY CONCERNS





Patriotic Front (PF) National Youth Chairman and Member of the Central Committee, Benja Siwila, has advised presidential aspirants who may not meet eligibility requirements set by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider alternative roles in the upcoming general elections.





Commenting on a letter issued by Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba, Siwila noted that some candidates risked excluding themselves from the electoral process due to their absence from the Register of Societies and failure to meet ECZ requirements for political party sponsorship.





Siwila said it would be prudent for affected individuals to avoid placing themselves in unnecessary difficulties or misleading their supporters when they were aware of their ineligibility.





He suggested that such candidates could instead serve as running mates to eligible presidential contenders, thereby remaining relevant in national leadership.





He stated that this approach would not only save time but also allow them to continue contributing meaningfully to governance.





Siwila added that once a new government was formed, there would be opportunities for them to serve in various public roles, including ministerial positions.



Siwila further emphasised that Zambia could not afford “experimental leadership,” stressing that citizens deserved experienced and capable leaders ready to govern effectively from the outset.





He encouraged those currently ineligible to use the next five-year electoral cycle to build capacity and prepare for future leadership roles.





He also commended John Sangwa, SC, for what he described as maturity and courage in stepping aside, as well as Sean Tembo for opting to serve as a running mate despite having led his political party for years.

He said their actions demonstrated patriotism and a commitment to the national interest.



Siwila urged other opposition leaders to follow suit and act in the best interest of the country rather than pursuing ambitions that may not be viable.





Meanwhile, he called on Zambians to remain united and prayerful, noting that national progress required divine guidance.





He urged citizens to uphold peace and unity, particularly as the country commemorates Kenneth Kaunda Day, which fell on Tuesday.





Siwila stressed that maintaining peace and avoiding unnecessary conflict was a collective responsibility, adding that with unity and faith, Zambia could overcome its challenges.



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