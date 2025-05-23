Opposition Clash Over Lumezi By-Election Intensifies as Kalaba Hits Back at M’membe, Sikota





By Mark Simuuwe



A sharp rift has emerged among opposition parties over the strategy to field a single candidate in the upcoming Lumezi by-election, with Citizen First President Harry Kalaba vowing his party will field its own candidate—contrary to a proposed united front endorsed by Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe and others under the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA).





Appearing on the Socialist Hour edition of Hot FM’s Hot Seat program, M’membe claimed that opposition political parties under both the Tonse and UKA banners had reached a consensus to rally behind one candidate for the Lumezi seat, in a bid to defeat the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).





“The opposition has agreed. We are going with one candidate in Lumezi to demonstrate unity and strength,” M’membe declared.



He went further, stating that any other opposition party that chooses to field a separate candidate should be regarded as a “surrogate of the UPND.”





But Harry Kalaba quickly poured cold water on that assertion, maintaining that Citizen First will not be bound by any coalition decision and is moving ahead to contest the seat independently.





“Citizen First will field a candidate in Lumezi. Our goal is to offer credible leadership to the people, not to serve the ambitions of others masquerading as unity,” Kalaba said.





“For the record, Citizen First has always respected the choices of first citizens. We have heard the loud calls for a united opposition. However, it’s important to remember that we have consistently supported genuine unity,” Kalaba said.



He reminded the public and fellow opposition leaders of Citizen First’s role in UKA’s early days, especially during contentious political moments.





“We stood with other leaders in UKA at its inception and supported them when the Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) case was very active. We even shared the campaign stage with ECL when others thought it was political suicide,” Kalaba said, referencing the former President’s contested political return.





Kalaba further pointed to Citizen First’s deliberate decision not to field a candidate in Kawambwa Central, describing it as a demonstration of commitment to opposition solidarity.



“That was a sign of our willingness to put national interest and strategic cooperation first,” he said.





Despite this track record, Kalaba made it clear that Citizen First will contest the Lumezi seat, emphasizing that this should not be misinterpreted as a betrayal of the broader opposition cause.





“We are fielding a candidate in the Lumezi by-election, and that does not mean we don’t mean well to other opposition parties. We will continue working with well-meaning partners who genuinely put the people first,” he stated.