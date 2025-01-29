OPPOSITION CRYING FOUL DUE TO LACK OF CAMPAIGN MESSAGES – MARK SIMUUWE

United Party for National Development (UPND) Consultant, Mark Simuuwe, has expressed that opposition political parties are struggling to present campaign strategies that would resonate with the electorate.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the UPND Media Team in Petauke Central Constituency, Mr. Simuuwe stated that the opposition has resorted to baseless complaints instead of offering constructive plans to the people.

“It is clear that the opposition lacks a viable message to present to the Zambian people, and this is why they have resorted to complaining rather than engaging in meaningful discourse,” he said.

In response to assertions made by Zambia Must Prosper leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF), who claimed that President Hakainde Hichilema has been controlling the affairs of the Patriotic Front (PF), Mr. Simuuwe dismissed these allegations as unfounded and challenged Mr. Fube to provide concrete evidence.

“These claims are completely unfounded,” he remarked.If Mr. Fube believes there is truth to his allegations, I challenge him to bring forth any proof. Without evidence, such statements only serve to tarnish the political landscape.”

He stated that such petty allegations reflect the political inadequacy of the opposition parties.

“The opposition’s constant focus on unfounded claims shows their inability to offer anything of substance to the people,” he added.

On the issue raised by Nakachinda, who called for the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to cancel the by-elections due to claims of an unfavorable political atmosphere, Mr. Simuuwe emphasized that the Tonse Alliance is the real cause of instability in Petauke, citing recent violent attacks on UPND members.

Mr. Simuuwe further noted that it is the opposition who instigated these attacks on UPND supporters, questioning why they are now at the forefront complaining about the political climate.

“The opposition is the one that initiated the violence in Petauke.They are now attempting to shift blame to the UPND, which is both unfair and deceptive.”

He added that the opposition’s real goal is to buy more time to campaign, as they have already anticipated a victory for UPND candidate Severian Lungu.

According to Mr. Simuuwe, opposition parties have failed to sell their manifesto because they lack a coherent message to tell the Zambian people about their plans if given the mandate.

He further explained that the UPND government has excelled in implementing people-centered policies, including free education, increased Constituency Development Funds (CDF), Citizens Economic Empowerment (CEEC), social cash transfers, the Cash for Work program, emergency transfers, and the Sustainable Agriculture Financing Facility (SAFF).

Mr. Simuuwe concluded by stating that these significant interventions have placed the opposition at a disadvantage, prompting them to seek more time as they are unable to compete effectively.

“The UPND government has proven its commitment to the people through tangible policies, and this is what the opposition cannot match.This is why they are asking for more time to campaign—they are clearly struggling to compete with the progress we’ve made.” Said Mr Simuuwe.

TF