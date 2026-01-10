Opposition Fighting One Another, Destroying Prospects for an Opposition Win in 2026



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



President Hakainde Hichilema’s targeted and focused aim from day one, has been to prevent the Patriotic Front from participating in the 2026 General Elections.





To this end, Hichilema has infiltrated and hijacked the Party by installing a surrogate in expelled Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga.



Using the Constitutional Court, he banned former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu by removing his eligibility to participate in the 2026 elections.





He jailed ECL’s underlings, bought some of his MPs, harrassed his supporters and attempted to demobilise and decamp the party structures of the Patriotic Front.





Although this was a clear attack on democracy, the larger members of the Opposition did not help. Instead they thought the dearth and death of the PF will benefit them and they began to scavenge on its members.





At this stage, the PF and the Opposition is so infiltrated and driven by greed that it no longer needs Hichilema to finally destroy it.





Therefore activities happening in Tonse Alliance are at best, shocking and at worst, typifying the confusion and paralysis that has gripped the Opposition.





Our brothers and sisters in Tonse Alliance say they have expelled the Patriotic Front party led by the Given Lubinda faction but will work with the “ECL grouping”.





FACT: Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, left Given Lubinda as Acting President of Patriotic Front – PF and Chairperson of the Tonse Alliance.





So what ECL grouping are they refering to other than the action of using the name of ECL in vain?



Further, the only PF faction abhored with angry disdain by our people, is one led by expelled Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga, which is deemed as a surrogate and illegal weed entity of President Hakainde Hichilema undermining the Opposition and attempting to destroy democracy.





So what are our brothers in Tonse saying or doing by expelling Given Lubinda?



It must be stated clearly, that what’s happening in Tonse is a coup d’état and unconstitutional changes against a legitimate leader, Given Lubinda.





Therefore it should be an act of treachery, backstabbing, deciet and disloyalty if members of the Patriotic Front seconded to Tonse Alliance are/were plotting and participating in such a process as they would be encouraging, revolt, insurrection and mutiny against their own leader.





The fights and infighting in the Opposition are exhausting and saddening to watch.



I wish members of the Opposition recognised the faith our people have in them, spent as much time in fighting the Goliath in the room, President Hakainde Hichilema as they do within themselves as the body of the Opposition is highly infiltrated, weakened and may present a feeble challenge against Hichilema in the 2026 general election.





The general election is a few months away and everyone is aware of lack of time and urgency of the task ahead but it appears except the Opposition!



To snatch and win the 2026 election will require strong leadership, expansive resources to canvas and galvanise the antipathy and disapproval feelings of Zambians against the President Hichilema.





Further there is immense resources required to monitor, man and secure the votes from the 12,152 polling stations across the country looking at the violent and manipulation the UPND has been engaged in by-elections to steal the vote, and steal the Will of the people.





Zambians are very desperate, seeking to end their misery, and are constantly searching for a leader to emerge from a lot that apparently appears lost and infiltrated.





It’s amazing but distressing to watch how members of the Opposition spend countless hours in; making phone calls, holding meetings and spending resources fighting one another, leaving Hichilema to have a sound, proud and peaceful walk in the Park.





Maybe the body of the Opposition is so infiltrated that this is the intention!



Have you noticed that everytime there is an Opposition process to pick a leader how there is intense attacks against the process? Whether it is in PF, UKA, Tonse or United Front?



Its all sponsored.



Anyway…



Just give us a signal so that we tell the Zambians that you most members of the Opposition are actually, part of Hichilema’s grand schemes,so that we call you out!