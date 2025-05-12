OPPOSITION LACKS CREDIBLE CANDIDATE TO CHALLENGE PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IN 2026, SAYS UKA LEADER



UNITED Kwacha Alliance member Saboi Imboela has declared that Zambia’s opposition lacks a credible candidate capable of unseating President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 general elections.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Imboela, who is also president of the National Democratic Congress, criticised the ongoing divisions within opposition alliances, stating they weaken the chances of presenting a strong challenger. She argued that instead of uniting and campaigning on substantive issues, opposition leaders are preoccupied with internal conflicts that do not serve national interests.





“The opposition is being petty, focusing on trivial matters instead of uniting and addressing critical issues that drive progress,” Imboela said. She further noted that these disputes are largely concentrated in Lusaka, neglecting the concerns of rural voters.





The remarks come amid a leadership dispute within UKA. Recently, UKA National Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota expelled Imboela and her party from the alliance.





However, Imboela retaliated by expelling Sikota, arguing that UKA lacks a constitutional provision granting him authority over her, as they hold equal positions in the alliance.



M&D