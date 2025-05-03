OPPOSITION LEADER CHABINGA THROWS WEIGHT BEHIND CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT….



Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Robert Chabinga says the amendment of the Constitution is not meant to benefit the ruling party but the Zambian people.



Mr Chabinga says the proposed amendment to article 58, on delimitation of Constituencies is vital as it will ease equitable distribution of resources, thereby promoting universal development.



The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament was speaking when he addressed the press in Lusaka, today.