Opposition leaders have staged a protest against the jailing of Munir Zulu

OPPOSITION leaders have staged a protest against the jailing of ex-Lumezi legislator Munir Zulu to 18months imprisonment for seditious practices.
Soon after Mr Zulu was jailed today, opposition leaders and Patriotic Front members sealed their lips.
The outspoken politician was jailed and fined 2000 penalty units(K800) to be paid immediately.
Sosa mune. Nomba, wituka ifumu.
Traditional, in Zambia freedom of speech existed as long as you did NOT insult the Chief.
We have never seen this in our country before. Such dictatorship methods were only seen in countries like Iran and North Korea. We are now just like them, thanks to our one term president.
There is hope though. All patriots should turn up even one week before polls open. Do not be scared of the police because they will not harm you. They are suffering as well with this high cost of living.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
God bless Why Me and Captain Ibrahim Traore.
Vote for change in 2026.
Yes we’ve never seen this in our country until ba chula presented themselves insulting, defaming anyone and everyone and try to justify it as freedom of speech and democracy. Continue being idiotic chulas, homo chulas and Chula’s with No Plan CNP’s!!!!!!!!
Now the chula’s claim they’re croaking quietly mwaliumfwapo!!!!??¿
A house that you do not live-in, is only admired from its roof.