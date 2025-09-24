OPPOSITION LEADERS VISIT MWEMBESHI PRISON



…..pledge solidarity with incarcerated colleagues



Lusaka… Wednesday September 24, 2025





Opposition leaders yesterday paid a solidarity visit to Mwembeshi Prison, where several senior figures, including Hon. Davies Chama, Hon. Bowman Lusambo, Hon. Munir Zulu, and Mr. Mushota, are being held.



The delegation included Hon. Greyford Monde, PF Chairman for Mobilization, Vice Chairman Danny Yenga, Tonse National Youth Chairman Celestine Mukandila, and SASYDA President General Ibrahim Kabwe Mwamba, among other opposition members.





The team said the opposition was determined to remain united and to fight against what they described as unjust actions by the government.





“We came here today to stand with our brothers who are imprisoned for simply holding a different political view. This is not just about them—it is about the future of democracy in Zambia. We want them to know that they are not forgotten, and that we, as the opposition, will continue to fight for their freedom,” they stated.





The team further accused the current administration of using state institutions to suppress dissent.





“The government must understand that democracy cannot thrive where the opposition is intimidated and silenced. We urge President Hakainde Hichilema to respect the rule of law and allow justice to prevail,” the team stated.





The opposition leaders vowed to continue organizing and speaking out until their colleagues are released, emphasizing that the struggle for justice and democracy in Zambia is far from over.