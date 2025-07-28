BREAKING – OPPOSITION LEADERSHIP SURVEY SAY 76 PERCENT WANT CHANGE

Lusaka, Sun July 27 – A KBN TV National Opposition Leadership Survey has revealed that 76.3 percent of the total respondents strongly feel Zambia needs a change of leadership during next year’s elections.

The poll also shows that President Hakainde Hichilema’s public leadership rating has plummeted with disapproval sentiments standing at 48.8 percent compared to 18.1 percent in favour of his continued leadership.

The online survey conducted over a week with respondents from across all the 10 provinces of Zambia has also put PF Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile in front with 20.7 percent votes as the favourite figure to lead an opposition coalition into next year’s elections.

Mundubile was followed by Citizens First President Harry Kalaba in second position with 16.6 percent of total respondents while Nkana Independent Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu

came as a surprise 3rd placed front runner after garnering 15.1 percent of the total poll.

The poll further reveals that 72.7 percent of total respondents are in support of a united opposition going into next year’s elections.

Other participants in the poll include Zambia Must Prosper leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya who polled 10.1 percent while PF Vice President Given Lubinda polled 9.2 percent in 5th position.

Others are State Counsel John Sangwa who recorded 7.2 percent followed by former Finance Minister Dr. Bwalya Ng’andu at 1.8 percent, PF’s Chanda Katotobwe at 0.9 percent while former ZRA Commissioner General, Dr. Kingsley Chanda polled last at 0.7 percent.

The poll revealed a huge gap of the number of undecided voters who are neither in support of the current administration nor any of the opposition leaders polled, representing 12.2 percent of respondents.

This survey was commissioned by KBN TV as a constructive contribution towards identifying nationally viable leaders through public insight and honest engagement.

The KBN TV Research Department stands firmly behind the integrity of this exercise conducted professionally, without bias, and with full respect for the principles of fairness and transparency.

