🇿🇲 BRIEFING: Opposition MP Sunday Chanda Backs Policy Continuity After Hichilema’s National Values Address





Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda has commended President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent address to the Fifth Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly, describing it as both a constitutional duty and a clear articulation of Zambia’s national direction ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Speaking after the address, Mr. Chanda, speaking from the opposition benches, said the President’s speech reaffirmed six core national values enshrined in the Constitution, morality and ethics, patriotism and national unity, democracy and constitutionalism, human dignity and social justice, good governance, and sustainable development, adding that these principles must guide practical governance rather than remain aspirational.





He highlighted progress cited in the address, including the expansion of free education, which he noted has enabled more than 2.5 million children to return to school. He also pointed to the increase in Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocations from K1.6 million in 2021 to K40 million in 2026, saying the enhanced funding has strengthened local development efforts, with visible impact in Kanchibiya and other districts.





Mr. Chanda further acknowledged improvements in political stability, including a reduction in cadreism and violence, arguing that a calmer political environment is essential for attracting investment and sustaining economic growth. He referenced governance reforms such as faster corruption prosecutions and asset recovery initiatives, which he said are restoring public confidence in state institutions.





Positioning his remarks within the broader political context, the opposition lawmaker said national progress must transcend partisan divides and called for policy continuity, institutional reform, and stability to consolidate gains. As Zambia approaches the August 2026 elections, he argued that the choice before voters will be about the country’s trajectory rather than personalities.





While maintaining that holding government accountable remains the duty of the Opposition, Mr. Chanda said it is equally important to recognise progress when it benefits citizens, urging leadership to be judged by tangible outcomes rather than rhetoric.



© The People’s Brief | Kanji Luo