Opposition must not be hypocritical over ECL’s burial – Nkandu



By Mubanga Mubanga



UPND deputy spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says those championing for late president Edgar Lungu to be buried outside Zambia, failed to honor the wish of the family of first Republican president Kenneth Kaunda to be buried outside Embassy Park.





Last week, Citizens First (CF) deputy secretary general Mwaba Kasese Bota said President Hakainde Hichilema was holding the body of Lungu to ransom.





Bota said she would have loved for President Hichilema to be the second chief mourner behind the widow, on account of the clout he would give the burial, but he should abide by what the family had decided.





But speaking in an interview with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Nkandu said the opposition must not be hypocritical over the burial of Lungu.





He asked why they did not also honor the wishes of Dr Kaunda.



Nkandu said Lungu was not an ordinary citizen for him not be buried like other late presidents.





“We still believe that let the body come so that the former president is buried where other colleagues have been buried. I think for us, we have been clear. So that is what we expect from our colleagues; they can talk about anything. Why didn’t they also honor the wish



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/opposition-must-not-be-hypocritical-over-ecls-burial-nkandu/