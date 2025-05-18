PRESS STATEMENT BY UPND MEDIA DIRECTOR, MARK SIMUUWE

OPPOSITION MUST SEEK JUSTICE, NOT PUBLIC SYMPATHY – NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW





18th May 2025



The United Party for National Development (UPND) is compelled to address the growing wave of misinformation and public lamentation being spread by certain opposition political leaders in response to the incarceration of some of their Members of Parliament and party officials. Let us be unequivocal—this is not a matter of political persecution, but a matter of law enforcement and justice.





We urge the opposition to stop appealing to public emotion and instead seek justice through the proper legal channels. The courtroom is where innocence is proven, not the streets, and certainly not through media campaigns aimed at stirring public sympathy. The attempt to rebrand individuals facing serious legal charges as political martyrs is both dishonest and a disservice to the Zambian people.





We must ask: among those facing legal action, who has been arrested or prosecuted without having committed an offence? The opposition has yet to provide a single credible example. They continue to cry foul without addressing the actual charges involved.





Consider former Kawambwa Central MP Nixon Chilangwa and Pambashe MP Ronald Chitotela. These individuals have serious charges tied to them to which they are serving sentences in prison resulting from their conduct at the time in government—such as the burning of a vehicle, believed to have targeted opposition voices. That matter was reported while they were in power, but deliberately ignored.





The case of former Petauke Central MP Emmanuel “JJ” Banda is also telling. JJ Banda was under lawful police custody, pretending to be ill and deliberately escaped. This is not a political issue; it is a criminal act and offense to escape from lawful custody. He is now a fugitive from justice.





The same applies to Mfuwe MP Maureen Mabonga, who is also facing the law after committing an offence. Yet, instead of dealing with the legal substance of the cases, the opposition seeks to paint a picture of persecution—ignoring the facts and hoping to generate sympathy rather than accountability.





We must emphasize: breaking the law is not excused by holding a political position. Members of Parliament are not above the law. They are sworn to uphold the Constitution, and that very Constitution binds every Zambian equally—whether an MP or an ordinary citizen. Those who break the law must answer to it, regardless of their title, tribe or political party affiliation.





There are countless ordinary Zambians serving sentences for offences they committed. Should we create a separate standard of justice for politicians? Certainly not. That would be the true betrayal of democracy.





To our colleagues in the opposition: it is time to abandon the politics of self-pity. The path to justice lies in the courts, not in playing the victim. Zambia is governed by the rule of law, and we will not bend that principle to accommodate political expediency.





Let every citizen, regardless of status, be held to the same standard. Let the opposition stop crying for sympathy and start engaging with the justice system in good faith. No one is above the law.



Mark Simuuwe

Media Director – UPND



© UPND Media Team