OPPOSITION NARRATIVES ON ZAMBIA-ZIMBABWE RELATIONS ARE HYPOCRITICAL— SAM ZULU





By: Prudence Mutelo



Governance expert Sam Zulu has stressed that security agreements between Zambia and its neighbours are vital for strengthening bilateral relations and should not be politicised.





Speaking in an interview with Sun FM TV, Mr. Zulu said the recent Bi-National Commission between Zambia and Zimbabwe was a routine diplomatic engagement that has attracted undue attention due to political misinterpretation.





He criticised opposition narratives suggesting strained relations between Zambia and Zimbabwe, describing them as hypocritical and inconsistent, and argued that such claims distort public understanding of Zambia’s foreign policy while undermining efforts to foster regional cooperation.





Mr. Zulu also cited backlash over President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent visit to Tanzania, where his attendance at an ordination ceremony was labelled undemocratic by some groups.





He said this reflects a growing trend of strong opinions on matters that many citizens may not fully grasp.



He believes the surprise and criticism surrounding President Hichilema’s visit to Zimbabwe stem from opposition claims that the administration lacks peaceful ties with its neighbour.





Mr. Zulu emphasized that such diplomatic engagements are standard practice aimed at promoting mutual development and regional stability, urging the public to adopt a balanced view and avoid politicising routine foreign

relations.