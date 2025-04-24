OPPOSITION NEEDS TO BE ALERT, THEY ARE UNDER ATTACK



By Joseph Tembo



As the nation inches closer to another critical election, a dangerous narrative is unfolding, one designed not just to distract, but to destroy. The latest controversy involving Kelvin Kaunda and a leaked audio recording is not just about one conversation.



It is a symptom of a calculated strategy to divide and destabilize the Tonse Alliance by driving a wedge between its two central figures: Edgar Lungu and Fred M’membe.



Political history teaches us that when alliances become strong, those who fear them work overtime to weaken them from within.



And what better way to do that than to manufacture suspicion between two powerful forces, by planting seeds of doubt, feeding egos with whispers, and weaponizing innocent conversations to create enmity?



What we are witnessing is not a scandal, it is sabotage.



Kelvin Kaunda, whose name has steadily become synonymous with youthful political integrity, now finds himself in the crossfire. An honest young leader, caught in a web he didn’t spin.



His voice, like so many others in private, may have entertained political hypotheticals or frustrations, but what does that prove? Nothing, except that he’s human, engaged, and concerned about the future of this country.



To take such a conversation, twist it into a narrative of betrayal, and then use it to smear not only Kaunda, but also cast suspicion on M’membe and Lungu, is a textbook example of political manipulation. It is not Kaunda’s voice that should concern us, it is the hand behind the leak, and the motive behind the outrage.



Let us not be naive. The opposition, however imperfect, is the only remaining counterbalance to the ruling machinery. Destroying it by pitting its leaders against each other, using young men as collateral damage, serves only those who benefit from unchecked power.



This moment calls for maturity, not malice. For reflection, not retribution. Kaunda’s reputation, painstakingly built through years of service and discipline, should not be sacrificed on the altar of short-term political gains.



And if Lungu and M’membe truly understand the forces that conspire against them, they will reject this trap and recommit to the unity their alliance promises.



The public deserves real debate, not orchestrated drama. And Kelvin Kaunda deserves protection, not persecution.